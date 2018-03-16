Odigie-Oyegun congratulates VP Osinbajo on daughter’s wedding

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has congratulated the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, on the forthcoming wedding of his daughter, Oluwadamilola to Oluwaseun Bakare.

Odigie-Oyegun’s message was conveyed in a personal letter to the Vice President, a statement issued on Thursday by the Assistant Director of Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Odegbe Odenwingie, said.

The letter reads:

“My wife, Victoria and I, extend very hearty congratulations to you and your wife, Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo, on the joyful news of the wedding of your daughter Oluwadamilola to Oluseun Bakare.

“We wish the young couple the very best blessings of married life.

“As proud parents of Oluwadamilola, we wish to celebrate and credit you for such a wonderful and Christian upbringing that produced such an amazing bride.

“May the good Lord continue to lead your way and bless your family.“

The Vice President’s daughter, is already in a blitz of wedding ceremony to Oluwaseun, son of billionaire businesswoman, Bola Shagaya, which started today, Thursday and will climax in grand style on Saturday, March 17.