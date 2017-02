…as FG sets aside N54.1bn for 6 SEZs Federal Government said on Thursday that the Oil and Gas Free Zones (OGFZs) had created 200,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians, in addition to attracting over $20 billion in investments to the country. To this end, the minister of industry, trade and investments, Okechukwu Enelamah, has…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.