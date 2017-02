The Ogun Government on Wednesday said it was partnering with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to cultivate 8, 000 hectares of cassava and rice in 2017. Mrs Adepeju Adebajo, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, said this in Abeokuta at a one-day sensitisation workshop for representatives of farmers from the three senatorial districts of the…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.