Ojudu declares, says ‘I want to liberate Ekiti’

Babafemi Abdulganiyu Ojudu, senator and special adviser to the President on Political Matters, weekend officially declared his intention to seek the nomination of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), to contest the July 4, 2018 gubernatorial election in his home state, Ekiti.

Ojudu, who addressed a mammoth crowd in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said his mission was to emancipate the state, wipe away hunger and take the state to the Promised Land.

The senator scoffed at the touted “stomach infrastructure” programme of the current administration in the state, saying that it is fraudulent.

“The ‘stomach infrastructure’ is a myth and people have seen through the lies and I tell you that the governor is hiding because the people are not happy with him. Civil servants in the state have not been paid for months and there is poverty all over the place. If I have my party’s endorsement at the primaries, I will wipe off poverty from our state,” he said.

Ojudu, who earlier spoke with editors at his country home, promised to be a good party man, if for any reason he was not able to scale the hurdles of primaries. He however, expressed the optimism that he would make it to the gubernatorial election proper.

“I will definitely support whosoever that will emerge from the primaries. However, I am very optimistic that I will make it,” he said.

Segun Dipe, an Ado-Ekiti-based journalist and political analyst, has listed some reasons Ojudu should represent the APC at the election in July.

Reasons for declaration

Below, therefore, are some of the reasons Ojudu, an astute journalist, humanist, activist, politician, intellectual and strategist had to declare his intention to vie for the governorship of the state, and, as well emerge as the flag bearer of his party, the APC, in the July 14governorship election.

One, Ojudu is a political activist, dauntless journalist, and seasoned administrator He was one of those, who fought for the return of democracy in Nigeria with other respected pro-democrats. He was unfairly incarcerated for fighting for entrenchment of democratic rule in Nigeria. He suffered other forms of persecutions, but his spirit remained unshattered until democracy was achieved.

Two, Ojudu is a fighter, a principled and honest person. He has in him the spirit of Sun Tzu, the Chinese general, military strategist, and philosopher. He is unstoppable, once he sets himself out to confront a challenge.

Three, Ojudu’s political credentials and political nexus in Ekiti, Nigeria and abroad cannot be underestimated. He is a true bridge between the poor and the rich. He is a poster boy of hope and a man who connects well with all social classes.

Four, Ojudu has the right mix of intelligence and doggedness. He is the most tested and trusted to face the common enemy and troubler of Ekiti, in person of Ayodele Fayose, who has put all his weight behind his deputy and surrogate, Professor Olusola Eleka as the person to fly the PDP flag at the election.

Five, Ojudu is a man of integrity, whose words are always his bond. Despite being in public service for well over 30 years, no record of corruption, not even an allegation of it is traceable to him. It is certain he will not compromise such virtue and values for any pecuniary gain.

Six, though the ignorant and lazy ones, who prefer reckless and indiscriminate sharing of money without minding the source would easily bad-mouth him as stingy. Ojudu is a benevolent leader, who prefers empowering and teaching people to fish rather than doling out cheap money,

Seven, Ojudu, as a man of the people, is a relentless interventionist. He is loved by Ekiti people for always leading from the front whenever he discovers that his people are being oppressed. On several occasions, he will cry out like the Biblical Moses: Let my people go!

Eight, Ojudu is respected in the international community. In the Hall of Fame in New York, Ojudu’s name is written in gold among the promising leaders in the world. This will come as a great asset to Ekiti if such person governs it.

Nine, as the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Ojudu is a bridge builder, who plays politics without bitterness and whose experience and connections cut across party lines.

Ten, Ojudu’s focal point is to make Ekiti State return to its true nature as a place where people respect elders and where there is the dignity of labour. Ekiti State is agrarian in nature, with Ojudu in power; the state can be self-sufficient in yam, rice, and corn production. The state can even feed the whole of South-West within the next four to five years.

Eleven, Ojudu promises to run a government that will restore the economy of the state through adequate focus on agriculture, investment in the people through human capital development, optimising education and knowledge production.

Twelve, Ojudu, on declaration, will be unfolding a penetrable manifesto to Ekiti people as encapsulated in the FINE agenda which stand for: (i) Foster economic growth, (ii) Invest in the people, (iii) Nurture enterprise and innovation and (iv) Ensure the well-being of the people.

Thirteen, Ojudu is an accomplished indigene of Ado Ekiti. He was born on 27 March, 1961 in Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State to the late Alhaji Afolabi Ojudu and Madam Raliat Boluwade Ojudu. He attended Emmanuel Primary School, Ado-Ekiti and was later admitted into Ado Grammar School also in Ado-Ekiti for his secondary school education.

Fourteen, Ojudu has always stayed close to his root and remained active as an indigene. He is Patron, June 22 Club, Ado Ekiti, member, Ado-Ekiti Development Organisation (ADO), and member, Ado- Ekiti Progressive Union (APU). Ojudu is a member of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Raliat Boluwade Ojudu Memorial Public Library, an on-going project in memory of his late mother.

Fifteen, Ojudu is the only Ado indigene vying for the governorship position of the state in this year’s election. Being the state capital and the foremost city in the state, Ado commands the highest voting strength as reflected in the 2014 election statistics, which put the number of valid registered voters in the town at 134, 141 from 13 Wards and 455 Polling Units. If Ado indigenes decide to back their own, this may become an advantage for Ojudu.

16. Ojudu does not discriminate. He treats both the high and the low, the rich and the poor equally. He picks all his calls, notwithstanding the cadre of the caller. If, for any reason, he misses a call, he would definitely call the person back.

17. Ojudu’s love and passion for Ekiti state knows no bound. Ojudu is APC and APC is Ojudu in the state. He has been in the progressive fold predating the beginning of this Republic. From AD to AC to ACN to APC, Ojudu remains constant and his loyalty has never been in doubt.

18. Ojudu, as a Senator was an active member of the Senate ad-hoc Committee, which probed the police pension fraud. He was the lawmaker who raised the point of order that compelled the Senate Committee on Defence to order the military to relocate to Maiduguri to face Boko Haram insurgency squarely.

Zebulon Agomuo