Okadabooks for the weekend

How would you feel, knowing you can get very sound and exciting ebooks and lecture notes that address the problems you’ve been facing in school?

Well, here you have it. Three ebooks that will forever change how you view Biology, Advanced Mathematics and sound success in your academics this weekend. See them below:

The Visuals Biology – By Seyi Afeni

It is believed that the human brain processes images 60,000 times faster than it can process words. And “The Visuals Biology”, is a fully illustrated Biology Textbook. The foreword is written by a professor of Education and this gives some validity to the contents of this book.

This book contains a lot of annotated realistic anatomical diagrams that highlights the salient features in the topics covered in that book. The diagrams are very colorful and will appeal to teenagers preparing for their biology examinations. This book can be a useful adjunct and visual aid to other biology textbooks that are less illustrated.

Students of biology who need visual stimulation to understand difficult topics better, will find this book an essential addition to their bookshelves.

You can get a copy of “The Visuals Biology” on Okadabooks. Please click here.

https://okadabooks.com/book/about/the_visuals_biology/17718

The Journey to Becoming a Great Student – by Awosanya Yusuff Adewale

This non-fiction book is aimed at encouraging students, at whatever level of academic pursuit they are in, to face the challenges of getting an education confidently with the firm belief that they will reap the benefits of the exercise.

I daresay that everybody can read and learn from this book because in life we are all students and learning only ends at the end of life. I agree with the author who advocates that everyone desirous of a better place in life should read this book.

Malcolm X sums it up in this way as quoted in the book: “Education is the passport to the future for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

For better learning for yourself, wards or kids, this book is highly recommended.

You can get a copy of “The Journey to Becoming a Great Student”, on Okadabooks. Please click here.

https://okadabooks.com/book/about/the_journey_to_becoming_a_great_student/17789

LECTURE NOTE ON ADVANCED MATHEMATICS (Vol. 1) – by Christiana Ozokeraha

This book is a question and answer book that helps students understand and easily solve mathematical problems.

The book can be used both in the classroom and for local or international examinations. It is straight to the point. No beating around the bush.

The only issue I see here, is that the author could have explained in words, the problems that were solved in this lexture book, and how/or why the answers arrived at, are so.

But not to worry, there are lots of illustrations to keep you going and in line with the solutions.

So which exams do you use this book for? They include: NECO, WAEC, NABTEB examinations, and even undergraduates courses and examinations.

You can get a copy of, LECTURE NOTE ON ADVANCED MATHEMATICS (Vol. 1) on Okadabooks. Please click here.