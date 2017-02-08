Okoloko task youths on self-employed jobs to be economically independent

Nigerian youths have been advised to maximise every opportunity to improve their lives and become economically independent, even in today’s tough white-collar job market.

‘‘There is still a lot of hope for Nigerian youths to prosper despite the rising unemployment rate in the country,’’ said Onajite Okoloko, Midwestern chairman, a long-time advocate of the merits of hard work, dedication and education.

According to the Midwestern chairman, self-empowerment and self-employment is the panacea to inadequate white-collar jobs.

“People used to think that the term ‘self-employment’ referred to highly successful business people. This makes them intimidated and afraid to venture into self-employment because they feel it is far from their reach.

‘‘This is because the common concept was that starting a business usually requires a lot of start-up capital. This is not the case anymore,” he said.

Okoloko says the first thing people need is the right mind-set adding that time wasted on frivolities could be used to better lives and improve the economy.

He said, ‘‘The time people spend on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp; and watching movies on laptops, tablets, among others, is better used on developing their God-given talents, skills and abilities and in the process make more positive contributions to the Nigerian economy.’’

He pointed out that an estimated 4.5 million youths entered the labour market without any hope of getting any employment. Out of this, about 300,000 are graduates, who, despite their skills and formal education, are still left without employment, no white collar jobs.

‘‘There are many people who, despite the daunting statistics of unemployment, refuse to be cowed by their surrounding and prevailing circumstances. They have started doing something for themselves based on their skills or learned new ones and used them to fulfil their ambitions and they are making money today.

“There are a lot of lucrative skills young people can acquire in addition to their God-given talents and certificates. Most of the successful businesses we have today in Nigeria are not owned by professors but by men and women who saw the need to develop their business potential and acted on it,’’ he added.

Recently, Midwestern helped 26 young people to successfully complete a two-year skill acquisition training organised as part of the company’s empowerment and corporate responsibility, in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Midwestern created the training scheme to empower determined but unemployed youths in its host communities to help “lift them out of poverty to another level.”