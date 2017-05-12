Okowa urges council executives to partner stakeholders for improved health status

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has called on authorities of the 25 local government councils in the state to partner with stakeholders in the health sector in a bid to improve the health status of their citizens.

Okowa who made the call during the flag off of free eye screening, tests, glasses and surgery at Ozoro by the chairman of Isoko North local government area, Emmanuel Egbabor also urged Nigerians to go for regular health check up to enable them identify early sign of health related issues.

“This screening exercise is a wakeup call for a genuine need for us to go for health check regularly. Most people die gradually because they don’t see the need to go for health check,” he said.

He however urged other local government councils in the state to emulate the chairman of Isoko North local government area by partnering with stakeholders in the health sector to improve on the health status of their indigenes.

He added that by partnering with the right people, government can do more to improve on the health status of their citizens.

Earlier in an address, the Chairman of the Council, Egbabor said the second phase of the exercise was coming on the heels of the successes recorded in the first phase previously.

Egbabor explained that during the first phase, a 17-year old blind girl regained her sight after undergoing a successful free eye surgery.

He disclosed that a philanthropist contributed N1.5 million for the exercise which was being handled by a team of qualified specialists.

“In the first phase of the exercise, over 1, 500 persons were screened and treated for various eye related issues while about 75 persons were operated upon and over 750 glasses were issued.

“We embarked on this programme because, despite the recession, if the people can have their sight, they can fend for themselves, thereby reducing the hunger in the land and increase productivity”, he stated.

The council Chairman used the occasion to reel out some of the achievements of his administration which includes rehabilitation of roads, establishment of a mechanic village, among others.

Idris Umar Momoh