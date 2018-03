Olam Nigeria has described as inaccurate, reports associating it with making applications to import stearin, crude palm olein and palm fatty acid distillate [PFAD]. The agri-business multinational says it has only applied for an import license of crude palm oil (CPO) at 35,000 metric tons (MT) initially, revised downward to 25,000 MT by concerned authorities….



