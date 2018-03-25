Olapade Agoro scoffs at FG story on released 104 Dapchi girls

Olapade Agoro, national chairman/former presidential candidate, National Action Council (NAC), has said that the issue of 104 Dapchi school girls was an alleged arranged abduction and freedom.

Agoro, who scoffed at the government version of the story of the girls’ release, said: “Truism of this play out of the ‘Con Artists Celebration of Fraud’ is that somebody somewhere is fooling somebody somehow with the unexpected dreaded Boko Haram suddenly becoming Father Christmas ‘freeing the 104 Dapchi abducted school girls’ with parting gifts.”

Agoro, who was reacting to the news of the released girls, said: “One can realistically proffer to the undeniable fact of the whole scenario that some people so close to President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidency are themselves Boko Haram members and or are indecently very close to them.” He pointed out that the nation would need clear cut answers to questions in the interest of knowing where “we are in this unending pain inflicting on the conscience of us all and as well putting paid to money, materials and human resources consuming Boko Haram insurgency”.

He further said that the questions begging for urgent answers from President Buhari and his APC-led government are how was the arranged abduction carried out unnoticed by the military and the Nigeria Police? What preemptive actions had been so far taken by the Federal Government to unearth the full details of the abduction? How many of the Boko Haram vehicles and their types were involved in the abduction? What route did the Boko Haram vehicles take to abduct the girls and to where were the freed girls brought? Who and who negotiated and were actually involved with the Boko Haram prior to freedom of the Dapchi school girls? Who and or what killed five of the abducted girls rumoured to have been buried in the bush and in fact who buried their remains?

Akinremi Feyisipo, Ibadan