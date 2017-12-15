Ondo govt partners UNIDO to generate 27 megawatts for industrial use

Ondo State Government has partnered United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) on the generation of 27 Megawatts of electricity for industrial use, using wood and waste as sources of power generation.

Jossy Thomas, the UNIDO Programme Officer, said this on Friday in Akure at a one day workshop on Biomass Power Potential in Ondo State.

Thomas noted that project was initiated and would be funded as a means of promoting the use of local contents and waste available as renewable resources to produce electricity in order to reduce dependence on fossil fuel.

He added that the UNIDO had done its feasibility studies and discovered some local government areas where clusters of sawmills were located for the generation.

“We are targeting some local government areas where there are clusters of saw mills and we have found out potentials to generate 27 megawatts of electricity from the renewable resources through the saw dust, ” he said.

Earlier, Timehin Adelegbe, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, said that the workshop was important to the state.

Represented by Tola Oyegbade, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Adelegbe noted the aim was to make use of biomass, saw dust to generate energy.

He stressed that it would be of most benefit to industrialists in the state, considering huge amount spent on fuel .

According to him, if the project is achieved, it will reduce cost of production of industrialists and boost the economy of the state.

The commissioner enjoined the participants to key into as it would benefit the state at large.

But, Eli Bala, Director General of Energy Commission Nigeria and Chairman Project Steering Committee, said that no sector could grow without sustainable energy supply.

Bala added that energy was very essential for socio-economic development of any nation.

According to him, the move is part of the aims of the present administration to diversify economy .

Bala said he was optimistic that the project would create jobs for teeming youths of the state if completed.

One of the participants, Mr Tewogboye Samuel, said that the workshop would be of tremendous benefits to the state if it could see the light of the day by government.

Samuel said that if the industrial sector in the state could be taken care of, other users of electricity would enjoy the little capacity being distributed.

YOMI AYELESO, Akure