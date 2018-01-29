Ongoing investigation not aimed at bringing anyone to disrepute’ – Reps tell Globacom

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The House of Representatives has denied report on the alleged threat to arrest against Mike Adenuga, chairman of Globacom Limited by the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the unremitted revenues by some telecom companies.

A three-man delegation from Globacom Limited led by Toluhi Michael, Globacom’s Chief Operating Officer who presented letter of protest to Speaker Yakubu Dogara through Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications frowned at the disparaging report.

Akinade-Fijabi who received the petition, explained that the ongoing investigation was not aimed at bringing anyone into disrepute.

The Oyo lawmaker explained that such resolution to issue warrant of arrest can only be granted by the Whole House before any committee can take such step.

“We’ve heard all you’ve said, the letter will definitely be communicated to the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Speaker will act speedily on it… As a responsible House, there’s no time we’ll like to bring anybody to disrepute. I believe that sometimes, due to over-zealousness of our people, they may have quoted him out of context.

“On all the issues in the motion, we are still investigating. The only time we can say so (issue arrest warrant), is when we make recommendations and if adopted by the Whole House of Representatives, that we should go ahead and do so.”

He however noted that the Committees at any given time, may be under obligation to invite CEOs or Board Chairman of any organization to respond to issues of national importance.

Speaking earlier, Toluhi Michael, Globacom’s Chief Operating Officer who frowned at the conflicting interests on the ongoing investigative hearing, explained that the delegation earlier met with the House Committee on Telecommunications on the subject of investigation which the Ad-hoc Committee is also investigating.

He said: “let me state for the record, most chairmen of Boards don’t run the companies, but the COOs and the MDs run companies. But to our surprise, there was really no need to have mentioned the chairman’s name. The letter was not directed to him as a person. He is the chairman of Globacom, Conoil and other companies, so being the chairman of Globacom doesn’t mean he runs the company day-to-day.

“And we felt it was a little bit of a personal attack on the person of our Chairman, and we seek the intervention of your committee to call to order the Ad-hoc Committee chairman’s position and get them to retract that statement. We consider it very unfair, uncalled for and unfortunate,” Toluhi stressed.

He maintained that most of the Chief Operating Officers and Managing Directors of other companies invited by the Ad-hoc Committee were not in attendance on the said day, hence queried “why our Chairman?”

Recall that Ahmed Abu, who chaired the Ad-hoc Committee had last Thursday threatened to issue warrant of arrest against Chief Executive Officer of Globacom over alleged unpaid N16.7 billion revenue accrued to Federal Government, if he fails to appear before the Committee on the 15th February, 2018.

He also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to carry out further investigations on the firm.

The one-page petition titled: ‘Re: Bench warrant issued on Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga’, and addressed to the Speaker seen by BusinessDay read:

“Following the invitation of the House Committee on Telecommunications, Mr. Folu Aderibigbe, Chief Operating Officer of Globacom Limited and another Director of the company, had a meeting with the Standing Committee on Telecommunications on issue relating to the matter under investigation into, on Thursday, 25th January, 2018.

“Thereafter, they proceeded to have another meeting with the Ad-hoc Committee of the House on the same subject matter. But the meeting was postponed to a latter date.

“Contrary to facts of our discussions, we were surprised and disappointed that it was recommended by one of the Committees that a bench warrant be issued against our Chairman.

“To this end, we will be grateful of the Honourable Speaker can intervene to ensure an amicable resolution of the issue,” the petition read.