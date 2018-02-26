Ooni demands change in approach to solving Nigeria’s economic crises

Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has called for change in approach to tackling financial crises facing the country, suggesting a well planned empowerment programme for only women to reduce poverty rate.

According to him, when women are engaged in productive ventures, youth empowerment as well as, birth control campaigns should also be pursued by the federal government.

The monarch, who spoke in Ile Ife at the 2018 Ooni Women Empowerment Forum held at Okunade Sijuade Hall recently, also urged Nigerians to ask questions that can check excesses of people in positions of authorities.

Decrying the increasing population in the country without plans to productively engage them, the monarch advised women trained under the programme to make maximum use of the skills acquired to improve their earnings and be financially independent.

He said those trained under the programme are over 500 women drawn across the country and called on people in leadership positions to assist local product makers grow their businesses by buying from them.

In his remarks, the Director General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Nasir Mohammed, commended the monarch for lending helping hands to the beneficiaries, urging privileged Nigerians to assist the less privileged acquire skills that can make them productive and earn decent living.

He assured the beneficiaries that NDE would assist them to market their products, starting with those in Internally Displaced People camps, adding that the directorate will later assist them to package and sell the products to some West African countries.

“Privileged Nigerians should help the downtrodden. They all need to learn from Ooni. He is passionate about helping his people. We will assist to market these products the beneficiaries of the empowerment programmes have produced.

“We will try to liase with the relevant government agencies and sell the products to the IDP camps. After we have helped them package the products, we will then sell to other West African countries”, he said.

Mohammed also noted that women have proven to be better in loan repayment, saying on that basis, NDE plans to go to rural areas and organise women into cooperative societies, through which they can assess loans to finance their businesses.

