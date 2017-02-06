OPIC moves to control flooding in Ogun communities

…to contribute 70% expenses

As part of measures to control incessant flooding in and around Riverview Estate, a community located at Isheri along Lagos-Ibada expressway corridor, Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) has pledged to construct internal roads and drainage within the estate.

Apart from roads network and drainage within the estate, Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) also assured the residents of Riverview Estate of fighting insecurity and improve on poor road networks that link the estate to Lagos-Ibadan expressway, pledging to contribute 70% of all expenses to be expended on the projects.

Speaking at a strategic meeting with the residents of Riverview Estate held at Isheri at the weekend, Babajide Odusolu, Managing Director, OPIC, noted that OPIC planned to support the estate in combating flooding, insecurity and road infrastructure, thereby improving on the entire standard of living of those that live in the estate.

Odusolu said the State would adequately protect the interest and welfare of its citizenry irrespective of their location, adding that the Riverview Estate residents would not be an exception, just as he urged Community Development Association to work in tandem with the government so as to collectively provide lasting solutions to all identified problems.

He said, “We have mapped out strategies to combat flooding and construct a two kilometre road with arterial drainage, which will create a defined route for rain water in the area, that would properly channelize the river path.”

Odusolu explained that Ogun state government had invested in quality road networks to revamp the entire area through collaborative efforts with other agencies in housing sector, saying that part of the synergy was the city project anchored by the Ministry of Housing along the kara bridge, while MTR Gardens project in Isheri was done by OPIC.

Earlier, Abayomi Akinde, the Chairman, Riverview Estate CDA, appealed to government to speed up action that would improve the welfare of members of the community, pledging to partner with government in combating flooding, insecurity, poor road network among other socio-economic challenges as the community agrees to contribute 30% of the expenses on the projects.