Shell exploration limited and Nigerian Agip exploration limited has formally challenged the forfeiture order earlier granted, for temporary forfeiture of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL 245), to the Federal Government pending investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice John Tsoho of an Abuja Federal High Court, in the order, following a…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.