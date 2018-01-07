Oshoala, Salah shine at Aiteo CAF Awards 2017

Asisat Oshoala, African Women’s Player of the Year 2017

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala were the big winners at the Aiteo CAF Awards 2017. The duo picked the topmost prize held on Thursday, 4 January 2018, at the International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana

The Liverpool playmaker wrote his name into football history after being crowned African Player of the Year 2017.

Salah polled 625 points from a voting panel made up of national team coaches and captains, plus a selection of officials and journalists, to win the award.

Mane finished second on 507 with Aubameyang third on 311.

The feat capped a superb year for the forward who played an influential role for both club and country during the year under review.

Salah’s feat was the climax of a memorable evening for Egyptian football which saw the Pharaohs being named National Team of the Year and Argentina-born trainer, Hector Cuper, Coach of the Year.

Salah’s efforts in helping Egypt qualify for their first FIFA World Cup since 1990 and his sensational start with new club Liverpool in the English Premier League were crucial factors in him receiving the award.

He also made an African record move to Liverpool and scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Premier League club in 2017.

“Winning this award is a dream come true. 2017 was an unbelievable year for me,” said Salah, who is the first Egyptian to win the continental award. “I want to dedicate this award to all the kids in Africa and in Egypt, and to tell them to never stop dreaming and believing.”

Nigerian Asisat Oshoala was adjudged African Women’s Footballer of the Year for the third time, after 2014 and 2016. She beat Cameroonian Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and Chrestina Kgatlana of South Africa to the top prize.

The former Arsenal Ladies and Liverpool Ladies inspired her Chinese side Dalian Quanjian to a double with 19 goals.

Oshoala led Dalian Quanjian to the Chinese Women’s Super League championship, the club’s second title in their history. She will be hoping to lead Nigeria to an eighth consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, as qualifying for Africa runs between 17 November and 1 December in Ghana.

“When I left Arsenal a lot of people said ‘your career is going to be gone.’ But I told myself: ‘I can do this.’ And here we are today.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage all the young girls out there – don’t let anyone talk you down, don’t listen to people, follow your heart.”

“2017 has truly been an emotional journey for me,” said Oshoala, who won the award for a record third time. “This is truly one of the best moments in my career. I want to encourage young girls out there to not let people discourage you and to follow your own heart.”

However, Kgatlana took consolation in Banyana Banyana being named Women’s National Team of the Year.

Patson Daka ensured Zambia was represented on the podium with the Youth Player of the Year, ten years after compatriot Clifford Mulenga was decorated Most Promising Talent of the Year.

African champions, Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco deservingly went home with the Club of the Year award.

Former Ghana player Ibrahim Sunday, a member of the Asante Kotoko squad that won the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1970 was decorated with the Legend award.

CAF Executive Committee member, Ahmed Yahya, who doubles as president of the Mauritania Football Federation was named Football Leader of the Year.

There were two Platinum Awards, one to Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and global football icon, George Weah, now President-elect of Liberia.

The ceremony which was beamed live to millions across the world had Ghana President Akufo-Addo, Fatma Samoura – FIFA General Secretary amongst some high profile attendees.

There were also musical performances from Toofan from Togo, DR Congo’s Fally Ipupa, and Nigerian septet of Patoranking, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno and Flavour.

Full List of Award Winners

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Coach of the Year

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Club of the Year

Wydad Athletic Club

National Team of the Year

Egypt

Women’s National Team of the Year

South Africa

Legend

Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)

Platinum Award

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – President of Ghana

George Weah – President-elect of Liberia & former World, Africa and European Player of the Year

Africa Best XI

Goalkeepers: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord), Junior Ajayi (Nigeria & Al Ahly), Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance).

Anthony Nlebem, Accra in Ghana