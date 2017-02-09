Osinabajo, Oba of Lagos meet behind closed door

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Thursday met with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors, a second in the series of meetings with traditional rulers. On Wednesday, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, paid a visit to the acting President in his office at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the monarch urged Nigerians to constructively criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and pray that he would return safely from his vacation.

He also said the acting President should be grateful to God for having attained the position of the Vice President, considering his humble background.

On why he came to see the acting President, Akiolu said: “I have found time to see my former law lecturer and once more to convey to him the wishes and prayers of Lagos, so that by the grace of God, the Almighty Allah, that our President will return to us hale and hearty. All will be well with this country provided all of us are sincere and we cooperate with the government, and we tell the government what we feel constructive and not destructive criticisms.

“We have to be absolutely patient and provide useful suggestions to move the country forward. It’s very funny. Prophet Ayub was sick to the extent that maggots were coming out of all of his body and Allah brought him back not to talk of somebody who is not like that. Insha Allah, by the grace of Almighty, our President will be back to all of us.”