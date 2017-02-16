Osinbajo inaugurates road safety council

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the National Road Safety Advisory Council to oversee the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS).

The council is expected to ensure co-ordination between federal, state and local governments in achieving Road Safety targets; Drive the implementation of the road safety strategy through requests for progress reports from relevant agencies, invitation of relevant agencies to defend proposed activities and road safety efforts on a quarterly basis.

Its other terms of reference include evaluation of outcomes of national road safety initiatives, development of a funding plan for strategic initiatives, fund sourcing for implementation of strategic initiatives, endorsement of disbursement of pre-approved funds for strategic initiatives, monitoring of funds disbursement for strategic initiatives, among others.

The council was inaugurated shortly before the commencement of the National Economic Council meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Members of the committee include six state governors drawn from each of the six geopolitical zones of the country; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; and some ministers.

The governors include Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos) for the South West; Willie Obiano (Anambra) for South East; Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) for South-South; Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara) for North Central; Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe) for North East, and Ahmed el-Rufai (Kaduna) for North West.

Ministers who are members include Lai Mohammed (information and culture); Udo Udoma (budget and national planning); Kemi Adeosun (finance); Rotimi Amaechi (transportation); Chris Ngige (labour and employment); Mohammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory); Babatunde Fashola (power, works and housing), as well as the minister of state for health, Osagie Ehanire.

Speaking with journalists after the inauguration the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi said the inauguration was in line with the United Nation’s Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020.

The UN Decade of Action for Road Safety has five pillars, which states that each member states to set up a road safety management institution and to prepare a strategic document for the country.

At the inauguration, the Corp presented the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) 2014-2018, a medium-term plan on Road Safety Management.

The document provides a diagnosis of the road safety situation in Nigeria. It also contains detailed exposition of several distressing issues that have contributed to the present rate of road carnage in the country.

“The essence of this is that Road Safety issues has been taken finally to the highest level in the country with the Vice President presiding over the National Road Safety Advisory Council and the six governors representing the six geo-political zones and all the ministries and agencies that has imputs in road safety and the local government.

“It shows that the government at all levels have really demonstrated openly the commitment towards enhancing the safety of lives and properties on the highways.

“Since the advent of this administration it has invested over N3 billion alone on logistics for the Corps, last year witnessed the largest procurement of vehicles and ambulances and with this we will start seeing the improvement and personal commitment of top government officials towards enhancing road safety in the country.

“Like the name implies, it is to advise the Federal Executive Council and the National Economic Council on ways to improve on road safety management in the country and we commend Mr. President and Mr. Vice President for this open declaration of their support for road safety in Nigeria.”

On whether this will reduce road accidents in the country, the Corps Marshal said, “Government’s pronouncement gives about 50 percent result already. This is an ample demonstration that government is fully committed to road safety, safety of lives and property in the country.