Osinbajo meets head of security, anti-grafts agencies ‎

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night met with heads of security and anti-graft agencies, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Those at the meeting were the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),Ekpo Nta,‎ the Department of State Services (DSS), Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

The agenda of the meeting which lasted for over two hours was not disclosed to pressmen, however it may not be unconnected with the N111 million seized from officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and others as bribery from the Rivers re-election.

The heads of the anti-graft agencies had earlier met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari before moving to continue the meeting with the Acting President.

‎ The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the minister of trade and investment Okechukwu Enelamah were also at the Chief of Staff’s office and left before the others proceeded to Osinbajo’s office.

In a brief chat with the EFCC chairman Magu balked corruption for the economic recession the country was facing.

Mangu said “I’m asking all Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption. Adults, children, men, women and including you journalists. Corruption is the greatest menace we are facing in the country. Corruption is responsible for the recession we are witnessing today. So all Nigerians must join in the fight against”.

Elizabeth Archibong