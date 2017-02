Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night met with heads of security and anti-graft agencies, at the presidential villa, Abuja. Those at the meeting were the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),Ekpo Nta,‎…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.