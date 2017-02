Amidst concerns raised on the state of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s health after he suddenly extended his vacation, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said he spoke with him but declined to comment on the true state of the President’s health. On Sunday, while Nigerians awaited the President’s return,the presidency announced in a terse statement…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.