The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee charged to investigate the suspended director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, on Monday continued its proceedings, with the invitation of the Julius Berger Construction Company. The committee also invited the acting director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, and five other directors, to tell what they know about…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.