Osun APC youths move to convene town hall meeting ahead 2018 governorship poll

A group within Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF) has said it was ready to organise town hall meetings across the state.

In a release obtained in Osogbo, the group noted that from 10th to the 24th February, 2017, the parley will hold and provide avenue to engage youths on different issues relating to the party.

State Coordinator of the Forum, Olateju Olorungbebe Adunni, explained that the meeting is geared towards five key areas of interest to further deepen political participation and fight for basic interests of youths in the state chapter of the party.

The statement reads: “The town hall meeting is an opportunity for us- Osun APC Youths to interact intimately with political appointees and party leaders elected on the platform of APC in our locality, to assemble and discuss our basic interests, to vent our grouses/grievances before party leaders, to proffer solution to internal tension threatening our cohesion and band together irrespective of our ‘political self-interest’ and swing into the activities that will cement our place in the history as the political nucleus of Osun APC.

“As youths, we have always complained that we are marginalised and our voices are not heard in spite of our numerical strength which confers electoral advantage on the party ‘if we are united’. Sadly and consequently, some aggrieved youths resort to anti-party activities, some by virtue of conscience, stand akimbo and grumble silently.”

Adunni said the forum is not an avenue for members of the party to campaign for their governorship aspirants, said the motive is to create a direction for Osun APC Youths.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that the Town Hall Meeting is not a sounding board to drum support or mobilise for governorship ambition of any of the aspirants jockeying to succeed Rauf Aregbesola. In the light of the foregoing, we appeal to our colleagues to drop ‘political self interest’ in speech and conduct during the town hall meeting in the interest of the party,” the statement reads.

BOLA BAMGBOLA, Osogbo