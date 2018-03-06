Osun pays N392m damages for road construction

Osun state government has paid a sum of N392 million to 147 people as damages for the construction of Olaiya/Odi Olowo/Ita Olokan road in Osogbo, BusinessDay has learnt.

This was disclosed by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state on Tuesday at the commissioning of the road, saying despite the financial challenge facing his administration, funds for the project were sourced from the Omoluabi Conservation Funds.

The governor, who berated the opposition, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for claiming that the road being commissioned is less than 2 kilometers, said intervention of prominent indigenes of Osogbo played a huge role in pacifying those, whose properties where affected to accept the damages offered to them.

“To finance this project, we had to go to Omoluabi Conservation Funds. The law that established the fund had to be amended for us to draw out of it.

“We used part of the fund to start this project. I remain grateful to the Ataoja of Osogbo for supporting us to achieve this. In the next 10 years, business activities in this area would have grown tremendously”, Aregbesola said.

Aregbesola said the PDP for the period it governed the state could not make appreciable impact, adding that his administration has succeeded in the areas where previous administrations failed.

“PDP commissioned pit toilet, hairdressing saloon and borehole when it governed this state. Many of our projects were not officially opened for use, but this road is strategic to the lives and businesses of people living in this area”, the governor concluded.

BOLA BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo