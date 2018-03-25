Osun PDP ends two years leadership tussle, holds state congress

Osun state chaper of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday held its state Congress under a peaceful atmosphere, thus ending almost two years of leadership tussle that rocked the party in the state.

The processes that culminated in the state Congress of PDP began with the conclusion of the party’s ward congress held in the local government areas where the exercise had stalemated on Friday.

On Saturday, the local government congress of the party was held across the state, except in Ede North, Ede South and Ifelodun local government areas.

The faction of the party loyal to Senator Iyiola Omisore, however boycotted the exercise in most local government areas.

The state Congress of the party which began around 2:30pm saw about 3,154 out of 3,427 expected delegates participating in the election of 29-member new state executives of the party in the state.

Briefing the delegates on the election procedures, the Chairman Electoral Committee, Emmanuel Agbo, commended the peaceful conduct of delegates during Ward and Local Congresses held earlier.

He however urged aspirants seeking party offices to be peaceful in their conduct to ensure a hitch-free excercise.

After the excercise, Soji Adagunodo, emerged chairman, while Bola Ajao was elected the new secretary of the party.

Describing the peaceful nature of the exercise as a good omen for the party, a PDP chieftain in the state, Daisi Aina, noted that the impressive turn out of the party faithfuls was an indication that Osun people would want the party back in power.

BOLA BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo