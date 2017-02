The Kaduna State Government, on Saturday said it had contained the ‘Stem-borer worm’ scourge destroying stems and leaves of irrigated maize in the state. Malam Dahiru Abdullahi, the Information Officer of the state Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna. The outbreak of the Stem-borer worms…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.