Overview of all 2018 World Cup jerseys

2018 World Cup is just 6 days ago and FIFA has published images of all 2018 World Cup home jerseys, giving us a great look at all the 32 jerseys that we will be participaring in Russia this summer.

Adidas makes the jerseys for 12 of the 32 teams that qualified for the tournament. Nike follows with 10 teams; Puma makes the kits for four nations, while New Balance has two teams under contract. Errea, Hummel, Umbro and Uhlsport mak kits for one team respectively.

FIFA’s images not only show off on each kit from the same perspective, the pictures also give us a look at the numbers and their positioning.

Group A

Russia

Adidas produces Russia’s 2018 World Cup kits. The home is red and white, drawing inspiration from the 1988 USSR jersey, while the away will be white and blue.

Saudi Arabia

Another team to be supplied by Nike, the Saudi Arabia 2018 kits was released in March, featuring a brand-new federation crest on the left chest.

Egypt

Egypt’s kits for the 2018 World Cup are made by Adidas. The home was released in November, while the Egypt 2018 away shirt followed in March 2018.

Uruguay

Uruguay’s 2018 World Cup kits are made by Puma once again. They were launched in November 2017 and March 2018, respectively.

Group B

Portugal

Once again produced by Nike, the Portugal 2018 World Cup home kit is based on the brand’s new template and features a few personalized details. The Portugal 2018 away kit, meanwhile, will be white and green to replace 2016’s teal one.

Spain

The Spain 2018 World Cup kits are made by Adidas. The new Spain 2018 World Cup home kit is inspired by the 1994 edition, while Spain’s new 2018 World Cup away shirt will be ‘Halo Blue’ (very light grey / almost white) and red.

Morocco

The Morocco 2018 World Cup kits are made by Adidas and based on two different teamwear templates.

Iran

Iran became the first team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to book their place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Iran’s 2018 World Cup jerseys are made by Adidas and based on the brand’s teamwear offering.

Group C

France

The France 2018 home shirt will brings back the hooped look known so well from 2012 and 2014, although in a new set of colors. Meanwhile, the France away jersey for the 2018 World Cup will be white and navy.

Australia

Australia’s 2018 World Cup kits were made by long-term supplier Nike.

Peru

Peru makes a long awaited return to the World Cup. It will be the last time the team will wear Umbro jerseys ahead of a switch to South American brand Marathon that was already confirmed.

Denmark

Iconic Danish brand Hummel will make a return to the World Cup after the country qualified for the 2018 edition. There are no details on the Hummel Denmark 2018 World Cup jerseys yet.

Group D

Argentina

Argentina’s 2018 World Cup home features the traditional striped look in a design inspired by the 1993 edition, while the new Argentina 2018 World Cup away kit will be black. Just as in previous years, the Argentina 2018 World Cup kits are made by Adidas.

Iceland

World Cup debutant Iceland will wear Erreà kits in Russia. All featuring the same design, the Iceland 2018 home, away and third kits are blue, red and white respectively.

Croatia

The Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup kits are made by Nike.

Nigeria

The Nike Nigeria 2018 World Cup home kit features an outstanding design, while the away kit looks more appealing to the eyes.

Group E

Brazil

Brazil’s 2018 World Cup home kit will not only bring a slightly different shade of yellow compared to the few before it, but also introduce a unique graphic print. The away will be blue and yellow.

Switzerland

The Switzerland 2018 home kit brings a clean and simple look, while the away is a tad too understated possibly.

Costa Rica

New Balance makes the Costa Rica 2018 World Cup kits. The Costa Rica 2018 World Cup home shirt was revealed in March.

Serbia

Having left Umbro with the conclusion of the qualifiers, the Serbia 2018 World Cup home and away kits are made by Puma.

Group F

Germany

The jerseys for the reigning World Cup champions are both inspired by classic kits of the past. The new Germany 2018 World Cup home shirt is white with a unique grey graphic pattern that draws inspiration from the iconic 1990 uniform, while the Germany 2018 World Cup away kit will be green.

Mexico

The new Mexico 2018 World Cup jerseys feature unique designs. They were the first kits to be leaked.

Sweden

Sweden kept Italy out of the competition and will play in Adidas kits at Russia 2018.

South Korea

South Korea’s kits for the 2018 World Cup Russia are made by Nike and were launched in March 2018.

Group G

Belgium

Featuring an outstanding design, the new Belgium 2018 World Cup home jersey is closely inspired by the iconic 1984 kit, also by Adidas. The away kit, meanwhile, will be yellow.

Panama

Another debutant, Panama’s kits for the 2018 World Cup will also be made by New Balance.

Tunisia

Tunisia’s 2018 World Cup kits were produced by smaller German brand Uhlsport.

England

After 2016’s England national team jerseys were rather simple and not too personalized, the 2018 World Cup England home kit will feature a bespoke graphic print on the front. The England 2018 away jersey will be red and white, with a different print on the front.

Group H

Poland

Poland will play in Nike kits during the 2018 World Cup, the country’s first appearance since Germany 2006.

Senegal

Senegal has parted ways with Romai Sports and the country’s 2018 World Cup kits are made by Puma.

Colombia

The Colombia 2018 World Cup kits were produced by Adidas once again. Whereas the home features the traditional yellow and dark blue, the Colombia 2018 away jersey is royal blue and bright orange, inspired by the iconic orange home shirts worn in the 1970s and 80s.

Japan

The Japan 2018 World Cup kits are made by Adidas, which split up the launch of home (November) and away (March) uniforms.