Oyewole bows out as Enikuomehin becomes FUNAAB VC

Professor Olusola Oyewole‎ on Tuesday bowed out as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) having spent five years as administrative and academic head of the institution, just as Professor Ololade Enikuomehin was appointed in acting capacity pending the election/appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellor.

Although, the tenure of immediate Vice Chancellor was riddled with various crises majorly caused by alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N800 million which prompted some whistle blowers within the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), FUNAAB Chapter to report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for which the Vice Chancellor was arraigned, the outgone Vice Chancellor, however, said he did not regret being appointed as Vice Chancellor.

Speaking shortly after the hand-over ceremony that was conducted by the outgone Vice Chancellor in conjunction with the newly appointed Governing Council of the University chaired by Aboki Zhawa, Oyewole expressed no regret to have passed through various challenges and crises while serving as Vice Chancellor, saying he would rather thank God for his achievements as Vice Chancellor.

He said, “By the grace of God, we have made our contributions and we have taken FUNAAB to a greater height. Earlier, we have gone round the Campus today, and we have seen the various infrastructures that were put in place. We will continue, I am still part of the system and I know that the University is in good hands.

“I handed over to Professor Enikuomehin because the process of appointing the new Vice Chancellor has not been completed, it has just begun. In life, we face challenges, but the challenges that came my way I have been able to overcome them. I have no regret, all I can do is to thank God for His grace and mercy”, the outgone Vice Chancellor concluded.

BusinessDay reports that Professor Ololade Enikuomehin, the former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development) was appointed in acting capacity by the outgone Vice Chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole and Aboki Zhawa, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governor Council in the presence of the Council members, to oversee ‎both administrative and academic affairs of the University pending the appointment of new substantive Vice Chancllor of the University.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta