Oyo mandates contractors to patronise 440,000 artisans, tradesmen

Contractors handling various projects in Oyo State have been mandated by government to patronise about 440,000 tradesmen and artisans in the state.

“The government will patronise you and we will mandate contractors handling various projects in the state to make use of your members in executing the government projects. We will not relent in doing more to encourage creativity and social empowerment by giving timely and frequent inputs in the form of financial power like revolving loans and other incentives to artisans and tradesmen in the state,” Governor Abiola Ajimobi, said at the flag-off of tradesmen and artisans bio-metrics data capture and identification card project in Ibadan.

He explained that the Biometrics and data capturing will serve as the database for providing commercial incentives and welfare packages for the various groups of artisans and tradesmen in the state.

According to Ajimobi, “This is a project that has been on the front burner of government attention. We commend the tradesmen and artisans for recognising as well as appreciating continuous government’s efforts to better the lot of all and sundry. We want you to do more in adding to the socio-economic development of our state.”

The governor added that the bio-metrics and identification card project would eradicate impersonation of members, provide opportunities to benefit from government social services and encourage special recognition to outstanding artisans and traders.

“It is important we enumerate the advantages inherent in this project for our people to know its values which include easy access to government loans, benefits and social services, recognition and identification of members of various artisans and tradesmen’s union as well as special rewards for outstanding artisans and tradesmen amongst others because we will be able to ascertain true members,” Governor Ajimobi emphasised.

Earlier, Yisau Kolayode, president, Oyo State Tradesmen and Artisans, gave kudos to the administration of Abiola Ajimobi for always evolving novel ideas to bring succour to the teeming masses of the State.

“Our figure of 440,000 tradesmen and artisans is a projection which may likely be more, but with the data collected in a standard form by government, it will show clearly, the number of tradesmen and artisans in Oyo State,” Kolayode said.