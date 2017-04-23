Oyo, Osun governments call for calm on boundary disputes

The Oyo State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensure peaceful co-existence with neighbouring states over boundary issues.

Olalekan Alli, secretary to the State Government, made the pledge during the mediation meeting between Oyo and Osun States over boundary disputes held at Odo -Ewi, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He said the meeting was scheduled to meditate over the boundary disputes between the two states which have been lingering for many years.

Alli enjoined people residing close to the boundaries to live peacefully and avoid actions that could lead to violence.

He explained that the two states would allow the status quo to remain while waiting for the outcome of the intervention of the National Boundary Commission on the issue, stressing that the leadership of the two states would meet later to find lasting solution to the matter.

In his own address at the meeting, Moshood Adeoti, secretary to the State of Osun, stated that the meeting was necessary to find lasting solution to issue of the boundary disputes.

He therefore appealed to both sides to allow peace to reign at all times and see themselves as one family.

In his comment, Chinedu Oko, an assistant police superintendent and representative of Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, assured that the Police Force in the state would continue to monitor the state’s boundaries with surveillances so as to maintain law and order.