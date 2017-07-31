PAN debunks report on NASS Peugeot cars

The management of PAN Nigeria Limited has debunked media (not BusinessDay) reports that the management of the local auto assembler may not be capable of delivering the Peugoet 508 luxury cars ordered by the Federal House of Representatives.

In a statement made available to our reporter last Monday and signed by the Haroun Malami, Head Of Corporate Communications, PAN Nigeria Limited, it said, that the attention of PAN has been drawn to headline report captioned “Reps grumble as delivery of N6.1bn exotic car stalls” online publication of 31st July, 2017.

In the report, the reporter’s remark according to Malami said, “Peugeot lacks of capacity to deliver the cars because of the huge numbers” and condemned it as grossly misleading, inaccurate, malicious, and undermine PAN’s capacity as a key stakeholder and active player in the Nigerian automotive industry.

He noted that PAN Nigeria is a pioneer car assembly plant in Nigeria with over four decades in vehicle assembly. In his words, ‘’Our SKD production capacity at the moment is 30 vehicles per shift, and we are the only assembly plant with a fully built CKD facility ready for deployment when demand arises’’.

With robust dealership network and after sales services, we are uniquely placed and committed to meet national, and our customers demand who are committed in meeting their financial obligation.

The choice of Peugeot 508 against all other brand was based on overall value offered by the vehicle in terms of price, performance and residual value.

It is also a demonstration of the House of Representatives to patronize made-in-Nigeria products in support of the National Automotive Industrial Development Plan to promote local industrialization and generation of economic opportunities.

MIKE OCHONMA