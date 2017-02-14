Passengers to pay more as BRT, LAGBUS up fares by 20%, 50%

…new fares take effect March 1

Passengers of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and LAGBUS public transportation systems are to pay more as the operators on Monday decided an increase in fares of between 20% and 50%.

The increases followed an approval to that effect by the government of Lagos State. The operators of the system had since last year been lobbying the state government to raise their fares in order to remain in business.

Abiodun Dabiri, managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and Idowu Oguntona, managing director of LAGBUS, who addressed the media yesterday, cited increasing operational costs as the need to continue to offer excellent transportation services to the public as the justification for the fare increase.

With the new fares which take effect from March 1, 2017, passengers boarding the BRT bus on a straight journey from Ikorodu to CMS in Lagos Island will pay N300. From Ikorodu to Mile 12 will attract N100. The same N100 is to be charged from Mile 12 to Fadeyi while the return journey from Fadeyi to Ikorodu will attract N200.

These are against the current fares of N75 (Ikorodu to Mile 12); N120 (Ikorodu to Fadeyi) and N195 (Ikorodu to CMS).

For the LAGBUS/franchisee services, a journey from Ikotun to Iyana Ipaja which is currently N50, will attract N100, same for Iyana Ipaja to Ikeja-Maryland. Also from Ikotun to Ikeja-Maryland which currently attracts N100, will has been raised to N200; same for Dopemu to Ikeja-Maryland, while Iyana Ipaja to Ayobo is upped from N50 to N100.

“In approving the fare increase, the government weighed the justification of the operators for the increase vis-à-vis the effect on the commuters. The government recognises the current financial difficulties endured by Lagosians and wishes to emphatically assure public transport users on the commitment of the government that they will be protected from arbitrary increases. However, this review has become necessary in order to ensure that commuters continue to enjoy uninterrupted bus services as they go about their daily businesses,” said Dabiri, MD of LAMATA, regulator of the BRT system in the state.