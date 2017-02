News that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will remain in the U.K. for an indefinite period to complete medical tests is being taken in stride by investors who see Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is currently serving as acting president as capable. Buhari, 74, was scheduled to return to Nigeria on Sunday and resume official duties…



