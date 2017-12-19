PDP, APGA lawmakers staged walk-out over Imo lawmaker’s defection to APC

The legislative activities of the House of Representatives on Tuesday suffered major setback as hundreds of opposition members from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) staged walk-out over the defection of Raphael Nnana-Igbokwe, Imo lawmaker to All Progressive Congress (APC).

The defection was witnessed by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

The aggrieved lawmakers who stormed out of plenary session, vowed to challenge Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s ruling at the Supreme Court.

The lawmakers who relied on a Supreme Court ruling, insisted that any National Assembly member that defects without requisite reasons must lose his or her seat.

Binta Bello, Deputy Minority Leader who led the protesting lawmakers, further accused the Speaker of turning deafened ears to arguments raised by most of the lawmakers through relevant Constitutional order and point of order.

While briefing Legislative Correspondents on the breach of the provisions of the 1999, Bello who condemned the Speaker’s action, alleged that Nnana-Igbokwe’s defection was unconstitutional and constitute a breach of the Standing Order of the House.

To this end, she disclosed that the opposition members will approach the Supreme Court for interpretation of the previous ruling.

They accused Speaker Dogara of ruling against the Constitution which he sworn to protect, adding that there is no division in the PDP.

The lawmakers also demanded that Nnana-Igbokwe should vacate the seat in line with the Supreme Court ruling, adding that the Speaker is not a Judge.

On his part, Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta) maintained that 68(2) which he read, observed that all the documents submitted by the defecting lawmaker ought to be verified by the House after which a resolution will be reached.

He however, noted that the issue at stake, requires that those documents must be perused by all the 360 members and investigate panel be set up and report back to the House.

While noting that Dogara’s ruling will become the tradition of the House, he alleged that there was a lacuna in the Speaker’s ruling.

Nnana-Igbokwe in a letter dated 19th December, 2017 addressed to the Speaker, disclosed that he has registered and joined the APC since January, 2017.

“My decision to join the APC as at the time I did was as a result of the leadership crisis/division that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party. You would recall that the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria that finally resolved the leadership crisis was delivered in July, 2017, six months after I joined the APC.

“On the flipside, I have since January 2017 been attending all APC caucus meetings and functions in my Ward, Local Government, State and National levels, and have been paying my dues and levies. Copies of the payment slips are attached herewith.

“Furthermore, the pending leadership litigations and division in Imo State chapter of PDP and the current legal crisis with the nation’s leadership of PDP evidenced by the suit instituted by Prof. Taoheed Adedoja further strenghtens my earlier resolve to quit the Peoples Democratic Party.

“This letter becomes necessary to clear doubt in the minds of my Hon. Colleagues, constituents and the general public as to the political party I belong,” Nnana-Igbokwe stated in the letter.

According to the two receipts attached to the letter, the lawmaker paid the sum of N500,000 into APC Imo chapter’s account on the 17th May, 2017 and N100,000 on the 12th December, 2017 respectively.

While reacting to question on the timeline for boycotting plenary session, Ossai noted that “We are foing back to the chamber. APC is not the owner of the chamber, so we will continue to occupy the chamber.”

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja