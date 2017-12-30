PDP congratulates George Weah, tasks INEC on credible polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Liberian President-Elect, George Weah, on his victory at the just concluded presidential election in the country.

The party in a statement on Saturday, said the victory of the opposition candidate is an affirmation that democracy has taken roots in Africa.

A statement signed by the party’s spoken Kola Ologbondiyan also congratulated the people of Liberia for a peaceful and successful political transition.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the Liberian President-elect, George Weah on his victory even as an opposition candidate in the keenly contested Presidential election.

“The party also congratulates all Liberians for a peaceful and successful political transition, which is a firm and loud statement that democracy has taken firm roots not only in Liberia but also in the entire continent.

“Equally commendable is the commitment of the Liberian National Electoral Commission for its internal reforms that paved the way for a credible election which outcome is in consonant with the wishes and aspirations of the citizens.

“As a leader in the West African Sub-region, Nigeria, especially under the PDP played key roles in ensuring the political stability in Liberia and must continue to show direction by ensuring the consolidation of democratic practice and culture both at home and in other countries in

the sub-region,” the statement reads.

The statement also called on Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct free, fair and credible polls in 2019.

Ologbondiyan added: “The PDP charges the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu to ensure a credible 2019 general election by insulating the commission from external interferences, particularly from the ruling APC as well as weed out all compromised officials, who could be used by undemocratic forces to try to subvert the will of the people.

“Finally, we urge Nigerians to join in strengthening our democratic practice through active participation in political education and mobilization to ensure an electoral process that will ultimately rescue the nation from the clutches of APC misrule”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja