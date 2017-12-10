PDP Convention: Complete list of 21 new national officers

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now has 21 new national officers that will pilot its affairs in the next four years.

They emerged at the just-concluded National Elective Convention of the party in Abuja.

The development implies that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the new officers of the National Working Committee (NWC) will lead the party to the 2019 general election, which is exactly 432 days away.

According to the PDP Constitution, NWC is in charge of the day-to-day running of the party.

The national officers are the same as those contained in the controversial ‘Unity List’ in circulation at the convention venue, Eagles Square Abuja, said to have been approved by the PDP governors and distributed to delegates.

Below is the complete list of new national officers of the party:

1. National Chairman, Uche Secondus (Rivers State)

2. Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi (Ogun)

3. Deputy National Chairman (North)

Gamawa Garba (Bauchi)

4. National Secretary, Ibrahim Tsauri (Katsina)

5. Deputy National Secretary, Agbo Emmanuel (Benue)

6. National Treasurer, Aribisala Adewale (Ekiti)

7. Deputy National Treasurer, Wada Masu (Kano)

8. Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasara (Niger)

9. Deputy Financial Secretary, Irona Gerald (Imo)

10. National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu (retired) (Abia)

11. Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu (Nasarawa)

12. National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyon (Kogi)

13. Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi (Osun)

14. National Auditor, Mai Adamu Mustafa (Yobe)

15. Deputy National Auditor, Divine Arong (Cross River)

16. National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Eniodem (Akwa-Ibom)

17. Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Liman (Sokoto)

18. National Women Leader, Mariya Waziri (Kebbi)

19. Deputy National Women Leader, Umoru Hadizat (Edo)

20. National Youth Leader, Udeh Okoye (Enugu)

21. Deputy National Youth Leader, Umar Maina (Adamawa)

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja