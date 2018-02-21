PDP expresses shock over alleged missing 94 Yobe schoolgirls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday that it was shocked by reports that 94 Nigerian female students have been declared missing after insurgents attacked the Girls Secondary School Dapchi, Yobe State on Tuesday.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “PDP is disturbed by this ugly development, especially given the conflicting reports on the whereabouts of these innocent girls.”

The statement said that “the party restates that the life, safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians remain of paramount importance to us and we therefore insist that all efforts must be exerted to find these students”.

It said that “The PDP is monitoring development on the position of the Nigeria Police investigation of the matter. We however charge the Inspector General of Police to immediately put all machinery in place to unravel this disturbing situation and recover the missing children”.

It urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Federal Government to live up to its basic responsibility of protecting lives and property in the country.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja