PDP hails Atiku’s return

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the return of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the party as a welcome development.

A statement by Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP called on its members who defected to the ruling party to ‘return home’.

The statement enjoined delegates at the December 9, 2017 National Elective Convention of the party, where new national officers are expected to be elected to pilot the party affairs, to come together as one family.

The statement reads: “We are indeed glad that he (Atiku) has realized the unbridled lies/deceit of his former Party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). The PDP remains his home; a house he was part of building and which he helped to nurture. We believe his return will add value in the process of rebuilding our Party to greater heights.

“This is another milestone recorded by the current leadership of our Party in its quest to reconcile, rebuild and restructure the PDP ahead of the 2019 General Elections and beyond. We will continue to remain transparent and dedicated to the service of this Party. Again, we want to use this opportunity to call on all our members that are still in the APC or other parties to return home.

“We are equally extending our invitation to all those in the APC who are frustrated by the Party’s failure to deliver the goods. Anyone who is desirous of a return to the era of abundance and freedom under the PDP administration is welcome. The Umbrella is big enough to accommodate all”.

On Sunday, Atiku formally announced his return to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he dumped four years ago for the APC.

The former Vice President who last weekend resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made the announcement in a live video broadcast on his Facebook page, which lasted for 9minutes, 59seconds.

Reports say his return to his former party may not be unconnected to his presidential ambition in 2019.