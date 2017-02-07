‘PDP will be stronger before 2019’

Ahmed Makarfi, National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reassured that the party is focused on remaining strong in order to clinch the Presidency in 2019.

Speaking while playing host to Forum of PDP State Chairmen who paid courtesy call on him on Tuesday, Makarfi admitted that the party has lost some ground politically, but will be back stronger as soon as the Court of Appeal Judgement is delivered on the 17th of this month.

The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt is set to deliver judgement on the lingering leadership crisis rocking the party at the national level.

“We have not lost weight because we know where we are going as a party. We believe at the end of the day PDP will be strong again” Makarfi said.

On Monday, the Forum of PDP State Chairmen elected the Akwa-Ibom state chairman of the party, Paul Ekpo as the new chairman replacing the FCT chairman, Yinusa Suleiman.

Earlier, Ekpo said they were in the national chairman’s office to introduce the new executive of the Forum.