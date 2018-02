The nation’s pension assets grew by N990 billion between March 2017 and November 2017, a growth of 15.42% on the back of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) strict enforcement of its investment regulations. Pension assets within the period increased from N6.42 trillion to N7.41 trillion with an average monthly growth of N123 billion. The PenCom…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.