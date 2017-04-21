Peterside, NIMISA DG elected President of African Maritime Administration

…As Egypt wins hosting right for 2018 conference.

Dakuku Peterside, the director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been elected as the new President of the African Association of Maritime Administration (AAMA).

Peterside, who was unanimously elected by delegates from the 34 member countries across Africa that attended the just concluded two days AAMA conference held in Abuja last Thursday and Friday , is expected to coordinate and control the affairs of the Association for the next 365 days before the next year conference.

Also, Egypt has won the hosting right for the fourth edition of AAMA conference coming up in 2018, while the Namibia and Seychelles may battle for the hosting right for the 2019 AAMA conference. The South Africa is expected to retain the secretariat of the Association while Nigeria takes the presidency.

Briefing the newsmen in Abuja after the election, Bashir Jamoh, chairman local organising committee of the conference, who gave reasons for few other countries that were absent at the conference in Abuja, said that all maritime nations in Africa are automatic members of the Association while few that were not able to make it to Nigeria, has sent their apologies.

According to him, Peterside as the President of the Association is expected to ensure that motions are put in place to ensure that all the resolutions reached in this year’s conference as contained in the communiqué is implemented.

“Some of the resolutions include achieving inclusive participation of Africa and by extension Nigerian ships in global trade and encourage countries to have the political will to facilitate trade. Others include simplicity of trade documentation and procedures, elimination or reduction of red-tapes and adequate implementation of applicable maritime laws and conventions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). It would also devise means of eliminating the problems hindering increased human capacity building and manpower development in Africa to grow the number of Africans in seafaring jobs.”

The new AAMA presidency is also expected to encourage African governments to seriously take into account the history of the national shipping lines and the reasons for their demise, before investing the very high level of risk which investing in the shipping industry entails.

The association was formed with the aim of keeping with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) policy and enhancing the capacity of Maritime Administrations in Africa in the adherence and implementation of IMO instruments.

AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE