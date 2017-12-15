Peugeot 301 Midlife voted Nigeria’s Car-Of-The-Year 2017

L-R Shepuya Icha, Head, Sales and Marketing Peugeot Nigeria, Mr Ogunsipe, Oluwalogbon Motors, Suleiman Suleiman, Zonal Sales Manager Southwest Peugeot Nig.Mr.Bawo Omagbitse,GM Strategy, Sales & Marketing Peugeot Nig.Chief. Oladele Benson Roadtruckers, Haroun Malami, Head, Corporate Communications Peugeot Nig

For the second successive year, Peugeot 301 has won the Nigerian Car-Of-The-Year (COTY) Award during an award night organised yearly by the country by Nigeria auto journalists just like it is being done by others in many countries.

Peugeot 301 Midlife which competed with the Nissan Almera and Kio Rio was announced as the winner in a night of suspense, glitz and razzmatazz during an elaborate event held on Tuesday, December 12, in the prestigious Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, with big industry experts, CEOs of corporate organisations, other stakeholders and major automobile dealers in attendance. The

The award winning Peugeot 301 Midlife sedan is an upgrade of Peugeot 301 that won the same award last year. The affordable and locally assembled sedan with a trappings of comfort and safety is a blend of contemporary looks, reliability, quality and exceptional value adoptable to Nigeria terrain.

The Peugeot 301 which is now one the most prefered in the market is fitted with most significant improvement in engine (Pure Tech Engine) that won European Engine of the year 2017.

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Award is the local veesion of the traditional global automotive industry award conducted by the motoring journalists in different countries and regional markets of the world to recognise the achievements of industry operators in different categories and across segments and vehicle categories.

In Nigeria, the awards is conducted through an exhaustive criteria by a jury of leading automotive journalists in the country and given to vehicles assembled and/or imported into Nigeria by the Nigerian Auto Journalist Association ( NAJA). It included other categories of Awards and Recognitions of auto and allied auto accessories like tyres amongst others.

Reacting on the development, Ibrahim Boyi Managing Director/CEO of PAN Nigeria Limited attributed the success of Peugeot 301 Midlife to the brand heritage of quality and value with his team commitment to International standard and adherence to world best practices; similarly, he commended NAJA for organizing such a credible event.