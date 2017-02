Drug makers in Nigeria want a continuation of the 2016 Fiscal Policy as only 29 percent of human drugs and biological/ vaccines registered by the Federal Government last year were produced locally. “It is important we continue with the 2016 Fiscal Policy to encourage local production of medicines. The number of imported medicines, when compared…



