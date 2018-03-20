PIGB: Experts push for prioritisation of host communities, environmental issues

Experts who spoke at the just concluded symposium for the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) are advocating that the Petroleum Industries host communities and Environmental issues should prioritised the bill.

The PIGB version which was passed recently by the Senate, according to the experts who spoke on the sidelines to BusinessDay does not have concerns for community issues; and they further noted that it does not make any provision for host communities to have stake in the ownership of the privatised national oil company

Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, Executive Director, Spaces for change foundation explained at the Symposium held in Abuja on Tuesday, that it is an oversight for the bill to undermine the operating environment as well as the host community, stating that environmental consideration is key as all activities directly affect the environment.

“In this sector, environmental consideration is key among other factors because these sector activities has direct effect on the environment. The operating environment and the host community should be prioritised and not undermined” The executive director said.

“With all the gaps identified in this bill all we can do is to remain optimistic and hope for a better future for the sector and the Nigeria Society. Our refusing to address the issues surrounding the environment and host community is likened to postponing the evil day, until we get to a point it can no longer be managed”.

Speaking on the expected deliveries of the bill, Victoria explained that the bill should provide a more affordable and accessible business environment for the public, provision for more competent and qualified personnel to occupy various positions.

Tim Okoh, Petroleum Analyst said that the bill should be able to manage the industry in a cost effective manner, ensure environmental safety and grow production as he explained that the petroleum industry is over burdened by costs.

‘’The PIGB must be responsible, accountable and transparent as it reflect the correct assessment of the government, it should enable trade and create competitiveness not barriers of entry the market, as our competitiveness is currently being hindered by lack of best practices”.

HARRISON EDEH& CYNTHIA EGBOBOH, ABUJA