Plateau revenue service generates N7bn in 2016

Dashe Arlat, the Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), says the Service generated over N7 billion in 2016.

He spoke on Tuesday in Jos, when he led other management staff to defend the PSIRS 2017 budget before the House of Assembly Standing Committee on Finance.

According to Arlat, the Service was given a target of about N8.9 billion, but it realised over N7 billion which represents 79.6 per cent.

”We were actually ask to generate N8.9 billion as internally generated revenue in 2016, but we realised over N7 billion which represents 79.6 per cent of our total target. We generated this money from the Pay As Your Earn (PAYE), direct access from the informal sector, road tax and other areas,” he said.

Arlat expressed optimism that the Service would work assiduously to meet the 2017 target of N12.7 billion.

He said with the revenue harmonisation law coming into existence, coupled with the wide range of awareness created, people have become more enlightened on the need to willingly pay taxes without being chased.

”We have great hope that we will do better in 2017 because people are more enlightened on the need to pay tax without being coerced. Also, the expected revenue harmonisation law which is awaiting assent by the governor, will also aid us to meet our target in 2017 or even do more.

”We shall go into the nooks and crannies of the state, collect all collectable taxes so as to boost our revenue profile,” he assured.

Chairman of the House Committee, Amos Kumtul, commenced the Service for the giant strides achieved in 2016 and urged it to do better in 2017.