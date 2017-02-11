Police in Enugu reassures corps members of safety

The Police Command in Enugu State has assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state that it will provide them adequate security during their stay.

A statement by Ebere Amaraizu, the command’s spokesman, on Saturday in Enugu urged the corps members to be security conscious.

Amaraizu said that the command had organised sensitisation lectures for the corps members at their orientation camp in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

“The occasion was also used to give out some security tips and distress call numbers of the command in case of any eventuality.

“The corps members need to be law abiding and security conscious and above all distance themselves from things capable of bringing them in conflict with the law,” he said.

The command’s spokesman said that the prospects and progress of youths could be easily marred by engaging in vices.

According to him, only maintaining good virtues can aid them achieve their lofty goals and become champions in their fields of endeavour.

Meanwhile, the command has successfully evacuated explosive ordnance on a farmland at Eke in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Amaraizu said that the ordnance, suspected to be a left-over of the Nigerian civil war, was evacuated by operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department of the command.

“To this end, the command advises members of the public, particularly builders and other individuals as well as farmers not to tamper with any explosive ordnance when seen.

“They should rather report promptly to any nearby police station for necessary actions,” Amaraizu said.

