Police salary mess was caused by TSA evasion

Again, the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, which has so far handled financial management and salary payment for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies under the Federal government effectively is under threat. Further investigations into recent happenings indicates the issue remains unresolved by the Accountant General of the Federation.

A recent report by prominent media outlets in Nigeria indicates that policemen have been protesting recent discrepancies in their salary payment.

The Punch reports that “Hundreds of policemen on Monday stormed the Mechanised Salary Section (MSS) of the Lagos State Police Command in Oduduwa, in the Ikeja area of the state, to protest against what they described as “outrageous and unexpected” deductions from their salaries.”

The report further said that the policemen had complained that between N5,000 and N35,000 were deducted from their February salaries, while others lamented that they had not been paid for the month.

The Vanguard reports that, the Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Aliyu had told newsmen that the policemen were not protesting but were trying to clarify issues as regards discrepancies in their payment.

According to Aliyu, “About 15 states are affected; it is because of the recent migration to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system, IPPIS, and the issues associated with it”

The report explained that the police had just being migrated to the IPPIS, which had effectively managed payroll for all staff of all Federal Government MDAs without complaint.

However, a source familiar with the issue but who claims she’s not authorized to speak on it said the Nigerian Police Force was recently migrated to the FGN IPPIS payroll platform and was expected to follow the same operational processes as the salary processing of other MDAs but this did not happen due to reasons no one has yet been able to explain.

The evasion of the TSA process would have gone unnoticed if not for the hues and cries of policemen about the grievous distortions to their salaries and allowances.

According to another source, “deliberate sabotage of the FGN TSA program cannot be ruled out especially as the 2019 election approaches and attempts will continue to be made to discredit some of the success stories of this Administration of which the TSA is a major one”

According to a statement on its website, the IPPS is responsible for payment of salaries and wages directly to Government employee’s bank account with appropriate deductions and remittances of 3rd party payments such as; Federal Inland Revenue Service, State Boards of Internal Revenue, National Health Insurance Scheme, National Housing Fund, Pension Fund Administrator, Cooperative Societies, Trade Unions Dues, Association Dues and Bank Loans.

The department is responsible for processing and payment of salary to over Three hundred thousand (300,000) Federal Government Employees across over 459 MDAs, who are paid from the Consolidated Government Revenue, which is the executing arm of the TSA.

While the raging issue is still being managed under hushed tones by the Police authorities, some policemen have continued to cry to high heavens under the burden of incomplete salaries and allowances paid to them. As at press time, it could not be confirmed if the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation which has responsibility for the FGN TSA project has issued any statement to calm the frayed nerves of the policemen or re-assure them of a non-recurrence especially as March salaries are already due.

There are however indications that the matter has been brought to the attention of the presidency as it is considered a potential security issue especially in the light of the fast approaching 2019 elections.

