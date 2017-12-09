Policies on trade and investment attracting investors – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that current changes to trade and investment policies by the government since it took office in May 2015, will help the nation to diversify the economy, attract more foreign investments and speed up the country’s industrialization.

Speaking at the inauguration of two newly-established agro-based industries, shortly before he ended his highly successful two-day State Visit to Kano, the President noted that the overall effect of these achievements will lead to jobs creation and better living conditions for citizens as promised by the governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

At the newly-built 1,200 tons capacity solvent extraction plant of Gerawa Oil Mills Limited, the biggest oil mill plant in West Africa, President Buhari commended the plant owner for taking full advantage of the prevailing investment climate in the country.

President Buhari also commissioned and inspected the Fullmark Rice Mills, the biggest rice mill in West Africa, located at Hadejia road.

At both mills, President Buhari expressed delight at the wholly-owned indigenous companies and assured agro-investors of his administration’s commitment to creating the right policies for agriculture to thrive.

The Chairman of Gerawa Oil Mills, Alhaji Isa Gerawa commended the policies of the Buhari administration on agriculture, describing them as key to Nigeria’s exit from recession and upward attainment to food security.

The industrialist, however, appealed to President Buhari to urgently address the issue of poor access to finance for farmers and agro-investors in the country.