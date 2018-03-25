Politician cautions against Obasanjo’s coalition

The National Chairman/former Presidential Candidate, National Action Council (NAC) , Olapade Agoro has warned that unless the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘Coalition for Nigeria Movement’ is quickly curtailed, holding of successful elections 2019 may be a mirage.

In a statement titled “2019- Nigerians beware, avoid Olusegun Obasanjo’s dangerous one man squad’ made available to journalists in Ibadan, Agoro said moves by the former president may as well provide cause for another war in the making.

“Let it therefore be made clear that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘Coalition of Nigeria Movement’ is a designed horror vehicle aimed at moving Nigeria back into hate parley and alley of self-annihilation,” he said.

According to him, “The continued meeting of March 18, 2018 at Protea Hotel Ikeja, Lagos of former President Olusegun Obasanjo with his cohorts in ‘Coalition of Nigeria Movement’ must definitely be a clear dangerous signal of desperation for power.

“Since it is obvious that the leopard never changes the colour of its skin, the antecedents of General Olusegun Obasanjo is no doubt a portrayal of a man who loves power at all cost and as well drawing the public attention to himself alone as a ‘tin god never with a fault’”.

“Olusegun Obasanjo having been at the pinnacle and zenith of power at so many national and global positional stages of honour and enjoyed the limelight for at least past 45 years than any other Nigerian and or African dead or living, it calls for good reasoning and serious questioning by the discerning minds to ask what else is Olusegun Obasanjo looking for that he has not got?”

“Truly power can be very intoxicating, but when pursued with blood in the brains, the chase becomes beyond maddening and deadly rough,” he said, adding: “It behooves to say that unless Nigerians turn their backs to the antics of stay forever in power people like Olusegun Obasanjo and those that have been in power for years like Robert Mugabe, we are doomed as a people and a nation.”

Akinremi Feyisipo, Ibadan.