APC Chair: Tinubu, Akande endorse Oshiomhole

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande, former APC interim National Chairman have anointed Adams Oshiomhole as the next national chairman of the party.

The two APC gladiators indicated their endorsement yesterday when they visited Oshiomohle’s campaign office in Abuja.

Speaking to journalist after a closed door meeting with Oshiomhole, Tinubu declared that, “my presence here symbolizes solidarity and unity of purpose to continue to build a progressive party that will carry Nigeria on in a progressive manner and encourage good governance with courage and commitment.

“There is no doubt that I have endorsed his candidacy (Oshiomohle). I have worked with him, why should I have any doubt? This thing is a game and there is the fact that you either win or lose. Have you seen a Democrat who is ready to lose? Just accept the fact that it is about winning.”

“Whose office am I now? I am in Oshiomhole’s office. First of all, let us solve that problem first. For now, I am for Adams Oshiomhole.

The APC National leader disclosed that when elected Oshiomhole will reunite the party and reconcile aggrieved parties for progress and stability.

“We are reconciling. Our being here is part of reconciliation. We are reconciling, what is politics? It is about conflict and conflict resolution. Anybody can get the brand of a bank anywhere. It however depend on whether your card will work in the ATM.”

Similarly, Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi state governor had earlier declared that nearly all the serving APC governors have endorsed Oshiomohle as the next National Chairman.

Bagudu said APC governors have bought into Oshiomohle’s candidacy as the party is looking forward to the chairmanship of Adams Oshiomole.

“He has been experienced in various aspects of national life and we are all confident that party structure that is necessary for the continuous evolution and maintenance of democracy and his collective experience in the recent past as executive governor of Edo state, one of the most successful leaders of trade union, and a democratic activist all his life.

“These qualities will be brought to bear in achieving the ideas of the APC. So we believe he will be a leader, he will be the embodiment of the spirit of the party and the experience will help”, the Kebbi governor stressed.