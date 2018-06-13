Buhari will win 2019 election easily, says Kalu

Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu says president Muhammadu Buhari would easily win the 2019 presidential election because he has the support of Nigerians.

Kalu who has been taken to court on corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) governed Abia state between 1999 and 2007 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and last year defected to the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at an event organise to by the Oodua People’s Congress, (OPC) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to commemorate the silver jubilee of MKO Abiola’s death, at the excellence Hotel in Ogba Ikeja, Kalu noted that he was confident of Buhari winning the election, adding that the president would score 65 percent of the total votes cast in other states across the country and score 75 percent of the total votes cast in Abia state.

The former Abia Governor said President Buhari has tackled corruption in the country and instituted policies that have helped Small and medium scale enterprises since he assumed office, adding that the wealth of the country was no more in the hands of the few elite.

“If it is that, I can assure you that Buhari will win the 2019 election hands down. He will win 75 percent of the votes cast in Abia state, and he would also win 65 percent of the total votes cast in Nigeria, I can assure you of that.”

“Buhari is tackling corruption and you notice that since he assumed office, corruption has been checked and the wealth of the country is no more in the hands of the few”.

Also speaking at a similar event held at the residence of the Abiolas in Ikeja, former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, blamed successive administrations for the present state of the country, adding that they had failed to fulfill their promises to Nigerians, adding the country is in urgent need of purposeful leadership.

“The problem with Nigerian has always been bad leadership, the aspirants can promise all during the campaigns and when they win, they don’t fulfil them, this is where we are over the years and for me, Nigeria is in need of purposeful leadership.”